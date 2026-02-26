Dogs rescued by snow plow driver during blizzard set to return home

Two dogs were rescued in the middle of a blizzard on Monday, Feb. 23. (Photo Credit: Town of Babylon - Government | Facebook)

A snow plow operator in New York on Monday morning rescued two dogs lost in the blizzard with the help of a colleague and good Samaritans, officials said.

The Town of Babylon Government posted a video captured by snow plow driver Kenny McGowan that shows two dogs running through the snow on westbound Sunrise Highway near Town Hall Monday morning.

As McGowan followed the dogs for about a mile down the road at the "height of the blizzard," he recalled thinking, "someone is going to hit them." He called fellow Department of Public Works employee Jason Koza, who responded to the scene with a leash.

As soon as he was able, McGowan positioned his plow to block traffic so they could retrieve the dogs. "Several" good Samaritans assisted, including a Petro oil truck driver who had additional rope to secure the dogs, and a mother and daughter who had a blanket to wrap around them.

The dogs were brought to Koza's truck to warm up, and transported to the Babylon Animal Shelter. Staff found one of the dogs had a microchip, and they were able to locate the owners. In an update Tuesday, town officials said the dogs, sisters Harper and Heidi, were set to return home.

“It could have been a tragedy,” McGowan said. “The number of people who stopped to help, it shows that people do care.”

Reporting by TMX