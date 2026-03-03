Total lunar eclipse 2026 photos: Best 'Blood Moon' views from around the world

The moon turned red during the only total lunar eclipse of 2026 on March 3. Here are standout photos from western North America and from viewers across Australia, New Zealand and parts of Asia.

Copied

A photographer and dog walkers watch the lunar eclipse, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in South Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The only total lunar eclipse of 2026 unfolded in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, March 3, causing the moon to turn red in a phenomenon often called a "Blood Moon."

Totality was visible across parts of western North America, where the eclipse reached its peak in the pre-dawn hours. Farther east, including the eastern United States, the total eclipse was not visible, though some areas were able to catch partial phases of the event.

People across Australia, New Zealand and eastern Asia were also able to catch a glimpse of the eclipsed moon, at least where the weather cooperated.

Here are some of the best views of the eclipse from around the world:

The Moon orbits through the Earth's shadow resulting in a lunar eclipse turning the Moon red on March 3, 2026, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The moon is partly covered in the Earth shadow during a phase of the lunar eclipse over Toronto, Ontario on March 3, 2026. (Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A total lunar eclipse photographed over San Rafael, California, on March 3, 2025. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)