March’s total lunar eclipse will turn the moon red, here’s when to see it

AccuWeather’s Anna Azallion marks down the top astronomy stories of 2026 from the return of a total solar eclipse to the Artemis II mission that aims for humans returning to the moon in the future.

The only total lunar eclipse of the year will take place in March, with the West Coast getting the best views of totality — the phase when the moon appears blood red.

According to Timeanddate.com, the total lunar eclipse occurs overnight on March 2 into the early morning hours of March 3. While a partial lunar eclipse will be visible across much of the U.S., the maximum eclipse and full totality will only be visible from the western United States in the pre-dawn hours of March 3.

Worldwide, over 3.3 billion people live in areas where the total eclipse will be visible, weather permitting.

Here’s what to know about this upcoming celestial event.

Why does the Moon look red during a lunar eclipse?

Lunar eclipses are often referred to as blood moons, thanks to the moon’s striking red or copper-colored appearance.

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon passes completely through Earth’s darkest shadow, known as the umbra. Instead of disappearing, the moon takes on a reddish hue as sunlight filters through Earth’s atmosphere.

On most nights, the moon looks bright because it reflects direct sunlight. During a total lunar eclipse, however, Earth blocks that direct light. As sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, shorter wavelengths of blue and violet light are scattered away. The remaining red and orange wavelengths bend, or refract, around Earth and into its shadow, reaching the moon.

Essentially, the moon glows red as it’s illuminated by every sunrise and sunset happening on Earth at the same time.

The exact color of a blood moon can vary depending on atmospheric conditions. When there’s more dust, smoke or volcanic particles in the atmosphere, the moon can appear a deeper red. Under clearer conditions, it may look brighter orange or copper.

When and where is the total lunar eclipse visible in the US?

This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The total lunar eclipse will be visible from parts of Asia, Australia and North America.

In the U.S., the best views will be along the West Coast, from Washington state down to the California–Mexico border. Farther east, skywatchers will still be able to see portions of the partial eclipse, but not totality.

Because of the timing, viewing the blood moon will require staying up late or waking up early. Cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle will see totality at about 3:33 a.m. PT, according to Timeanddate.com.

Totality will last just under an hour, while the partial phases of the eclipse will stretch on for several hours. The event wraps up when the partial eclipse ends around 5:17 a.m. PT.

There will be another lunar eclipse in August, but it will be partial, meaning the moon won't turn red. March’s event is the only total lunar eclipse of 2026. After that, the next lunar eclipse visible in the U.S. isn't until August 2027 with a penumbral lunar eclipse, when the moon will appear shaded or darker as the moon passes through the outer part of Earth's shadow.