Hundreds of participants in Florida Python Challenge removed 195 invasive pythons

Ronald Kiger snagged a grand prize of $10,000 for removing 20 pythons, the most during the competition.

Ronald Kiger removed 20 pythons to snag the Ultimate Grand Prize of $10,000. (Photo credit: Florida Fish & Wildlife)

The Florida Wildlife Commission has announced the winners of the 2024 Florida Python Challenge, a 10-day competition in which 857 participants from 33 states and Canada worked to remove Burmese pythons, which disrupt the Everglades ecosystem by preying on native mammals.

“Over 14,000 pythons have been successfully removed by FWC and South Florida Water Management District contractors since 2017. FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto said in a statement. "This collective effort continues to have a direct positive impact on the Everglades and our native wildlife through removal and awareness.”

The competition has prizewinners in three categories: Professional, Novice, and Military, which includes active-duty members and veterans. Ronald Kiger removed 20 pythons, winning the grand prize of $10,000 as the participant who removed the most pythons during the competition.

Ronald Kiger holding one of 20 pythons he captured to win the Ultimate Grand Prize of $10,000. (Photo credit: Florida Fish & Wildlife)

Donna Kalil, a contractor with the South Florida Water Management District, was just one python short of the grand prize but walked away with a $2,500 prize for removing the most pythons in the Professional category. Runner-up Marcos Rodriguez caught 16 pythons for a $1,500 prize, and Quentin Archie won $1,000 for removing the longest python, at 8 feet, 11 inches.

(Photo credit: Florida Fish & Wildlife)

“Our python hunters are passionate about protecting the Everglades, and I am proud of their efforts to remove these invasive snakes from across this precious ecosystem. Every invasive python that is removed makes a difference for Florida’s environment and its native wildlife,” said South Florida Water Management District Governing Board Member “Alligator Ron” Bergeron.