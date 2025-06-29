Severe thunderstorms to threaten central and eastern US with flooding and damaging winds

Daily bouts of severe weather through early week across portions of the Plains, Midwest and mid-Atlantic will bring risks of damaging winds, hail and flash flooding.

A tornado formed near Bismarck, North Dakota, amid tornado warnings in the area on June 27.

Rounds of severe thunderstorms packing strong winds, hail and raising flooding concerns will focus on the central and eastern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Hot and humid air across the central and eastern U.S. will clash with an advancing cool air boundary into early week will cause thunderstorms to erupt, some of which will turn severe.

Central Plains and Midwest at risk for severe weather Sunday

The risk for severe weather will extend across the High Plains from northeastern New Mexico to far eastern Wyoming into parts of the Midwest from Wisconsin and parts of Illinois Sunday afternoon and night as the cool front moves through the region.

From portions of northeastern Kansas to eastern Iowa and central Missouri, AccuWeather meteorologists have added a moderate risk for severe weather where there can be a greater concentration of severe weather. Storms in this zone will be capable of producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail and even a few tornadoes.

Risk to shift south and east early week

On Monday, there will be two zones of severe weather. The first zone will focus across the Midwest and mid-Atlantic from central Missouri into western Virginia and central Pennsylvania as the cool front advances to the south and east.

Hazards including flooding downpours, hail and localized damaging wind gusts will all be possible in any thunderstorm Monday afternoon and evening.

The second zone will be farther west across portions of the Southwest and southern Plains from New Mexico and parts of Colorado into Oklahoma and northern Texas. A smaller area stretching along the Red River across far northern Texas and into southern Oklahoma where a higher concentration of severe thunderstorms can erupt.

Storms Monday afternoon and night can produce flash flooding, hail and damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour.

Thunderstorms on Tuesday will focus across nearly a dozen states across the eastern U.S. as the cool front moves towards the East Coast. Thunderstorms from North Carolina into western Massachusetts and western Connecticut can be strong to perhaps severe Tuesday afternoon and evening.

"Flooding downpours, hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary threats in any severe thunderstorm that erupts," said AccuWeather meteorologist Peyton Simmers. "These thunderstorms can slow down the evening commute along parts of the I-95 corridor including in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C."

The worst of the storms may focus on a corridor from southeastern Pennsylvania into northeastern Virginia.

