Snake showdown: Florida calls for hunters to register for python hunt

Florida Python Challenge offers $10,000 grand prize for invasive snake removal.

The python is 18 feet in length and weighs nearly 215 pounds.

"Are you Looking to do something big to help our native wildlife? Or maybe you’re in search of a summer adventure like no other," The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wrote on Facebook. "Help protect the Everglades ecosystem by removing invasive Burmese pythons and get the chance to win big."

The ultimate grand prize of the annual Florida Python Challenge is $10,000, which goes to the person who removes the most pythons.

The Sunshine State has been holding the Florida Python Challenge since 2013. )Photo courtesy of Florida Python Challenge)

Burmese pythons are large constrictor snakes native to Southeast Asia. The massive snakes were introduced into the Florida Everglades ecosystem by the release or accidental escape of captive snakes imported through the exotic pet trade. According to the FWC, they have "significant" negative impacts on the local ecosystem, mainly by preying on native wildlife, especially small- and medium-sized mammals.

Although some mammal populations have been reduced by up to 90% due to direct depredation in areas where pythons are, FWC says the snakes also have indirect impacts on native species they don't hunt. Invasive parasites brought by the Asian snakes now infect native snakes. Reduced mammal diversity means mosquitos must feed on more rodents, which carry Everglades Virus, increasing the risk of transmission to humans.

The Florida Python Challenge is an exciting conservation effort that helps protect the rare Everglades habitat and its animals from invasive, non-native snakes.

Massive python captured in Everglades National Park, Florida, on Nov. 3, 2023. (@holdenhunterr/TMX)

All participants, whether in the novice or professional prize categories, are required to complete a free online training course and pass the quiz with at least an 85% score. Additional in-person training classes will be held, during which participants will learn safe capture and humane killing techniques.

In each category, a $2,500 prize will be awarded to the individual who bags the most pythons, with $1,500 awarded to the runner-up. A $1,000 prize is available to the person in each category who bags the longest python.

Think you've got what it takes to prowl for pythons? The python removal competition begins at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 9 and ends at 5 p.m. on Aug. 18. Click here for more information.