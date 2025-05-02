Coyote drinks from Los Angeles salon's skylight

A business owner captured the surreal moment when a coyote drank water from the skylight on top of a Los Angeles hair salon on April 26.

May 1 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles hairdresser captured video of a coyote that climbed onto the roof of his salon to drink water collected in the skylight.

Travis Ogletree posted a video to TikTok showing the scene he was confronted with when he looked up at the skylight at his Treehouse salon in Los Angeles.

The video shows a coyote standing on the roof and drinking water that had collected on the glass skylight.

"Just another day at the Treehouse," Ogletree wrote.