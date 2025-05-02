Couple dies, cat survives 380-foot fall from scenic overlook in Utah's Bryce Canyon

Authorities say the pair crossed a safety railing before falling from Inspiration Point. Snowy, slick conditions may have contributed.

Visitors look out from upper inspiration Point at Bryce National Park on April 29, 2025 in Bryce, Utah. The bodies of two people who fell to their deaths from Inspiration Point were recovered altering being discovered by tourists on Tuesday. (Photo credit: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

A man and a woman from Florida died after falling approximately 380 feet from Inspiration Point, a popular scenic overlook at Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah.

Matthew Nannen, 45, and Bailee Crane, 58, were discovered by tourists on Tuesday, April 29. Authorities say it appeared the pair climbed over a safety railing. Snow at the cliff's edge may have contributed to slippery conditions, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office said.

(Photo credit: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Nannen and Crane had recently spent time in Arizona before traveling to Utah. According to local media reports, a senior cat was found in a dirty, torn soft-sided carrier near the couple. Miraculously, the cat survived the fall and is doing well under veterinary care.

Emergency responders used a helicopter to help recover the bodies. Local search and rescue teams, park rangers and the Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau helped in the mission.

Bryce Canyon’s cliffs attract thousands of visitors every year. Park officials remind guests to stay behind safety barriers and be cautious of footing, especially when conditions are wet or icy.