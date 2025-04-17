Three dead, three injured after boating crash at Major League Fishing event in Alabama

April 16 (UPI) -- Three people died and three others were injured after two boats collided during the Major League Fishing's Tackle Warehouse Invitational on Wednesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash involving bass fishing competitors occurred at 7:03 a.m. on Lewis Smith Lake near Cullman, which is 46 miles north of Birmingham, WBMA-TV reported.

"The crash occurred near the Miller Flats area of Smith Lake in Cullman County," ALEA said in a statement to CNN.

The ALEA's Marine Patrol Division is investigating the crash.

Joey M. Broom, 58, from Altoona, "was fatally injured when the Center Console vessel he was onboard was struck by a Nitro Bass Boat," the state agency said. "Broom was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Broom is one of five Snead Town Council members in Blount County.

Two other men were thrown overboard by the same boat and drowned: John K. Clark, 44, of Cullman, and Jeffrey C. Little, 62, of Brandon, Miss., the state agency said.

The crash occurred on day two of the three-day competition. The third day events were canceled.

"This is a heartbreaking moment for our entire organization," Kathy Fennel, MLF executive vice president and general manager, said in a new release. "Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by this tragedy."

Neither the state agency nor the fishing group gave details about the crash.

The organization said it was working with law enforcement and emergency officials.

Lewis Smith Lake is a reservoir in north Alabama on the Sipsey Fork of the Black Warrior River. It covers more than 21,000 acres in Cullman, Walker and Winston Counties.

"Smith Lake is a cherished destination for both locals and visitors, and this incident has deeply impacted our entire community," Cullman County Tourism Bureau said on Facebook. "We are grateful for the swift and dedicated response of our emergency personnel. We remain committed to supporting our community however we can. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone touched by this tragedy."

Major League Fishing is the world's largest tournament-fishing organization.

"We utilize our tournament fishing platform to share the passion of bass fishing with our fans," MLF said on its website. "Our goal is to entertain, engage, educate and steward for the sport of bass fishing -- no matter the format."

The Tackle Warehouse Invitational includes five other events in Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and New York with a total season purse of more than $3.9 million. In each of the events, 150 anglers compete for a top prize of up to $115,000 and an invitation to compete in the Bass Pro Tour championship.