One climber dead, another rescued in Scotland on Ben Nevis, Britain's tallest mountain

The two had fallen roughly 220 feet in the Moonlight Gully area during a hike up the mountain.

Since 1849, 100 fatalities have been reported on Ben Nevis, but BBC data suggests that the "good" number could be higher "due to the potential of lone climbers who may never have been reported as lost." (Photo by Snapshots of the Past/Wikimedia Commons)

March 31 (UPI) -- A climber died and another unidentified person was injured after they fell over Britain's tallest mountain, officials confirmed Monday.

A 30-year-old man was rescued and taken to Raigmore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and on Sunday rescuers returned to Scotland's Ben Nevis mountain to recover the body of an unidentified 22-year-old man "who was sadly deceased," according to local officials.

Police Scotland told the BBC that they attempted to climb 4,400 feet to the top of Ben Nevis in the Scotland highland region. The mountain draws more than 125,000 visitors per year.

Since 1849, 100 fatalities have been reported on the mountain, but BBC data suggests that the "good" number could be higher "due to the potential of lone climbers who may never have been reported as lost."

A volunteer rescue team said it was asked by Scottish police to aid its search and rescue effort.

"The team treated and rescued one climber with serious injuries who had managed to move further down the hill," the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team said in a Facebook post.

It added how rescuers returned the next day to search for the second climber, saying the delay was due to "some very challenging weather conditions, combined with hazardous ground."