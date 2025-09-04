Florida man rescued from flooded marsh after getting lost in storm

While still on the phone with officials, the man said he could hear sirens and that the water had risen to his waist.

(Photo credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

A Florida man was rescued after becoming lost in a marsh during heavy rain, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The man called 911 on Aug. 28 after wandering for more than an hour in Princess Place Preserve, a 1,500-acre nature preserve with miles of trails and salt marshes. He told dispatchers he was standing in ankle-deep water as rain poured down.

Communications Specialist First Class Ashlie Hicks tracked the caller’s GPS coordinates and relayed updates as deputies searched the area, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. They found his vehicle near the woodline, but severe weather prevented the use of helicopters and delayed drone support.

While still on the phone, the man said he could hear sirens and that the water had risen to his waist. Commander Robert Tarczewski and Deputy Marcus Dawson entered the woods on foot, slogging through knee-deep mud and heavy rain until they reached him.

Bodycam video shows deputies pushing through thick vegetation with only flashlights for visibility. A drone later joined the effort, helping guide the soaked man back to safety.

He was evaluated by medical personnel and found to have no serious injuries.

Sheriff Rick Staly praised the rescue as a “testament to the teamwork, persistence and dedication” of both deputies and dispatchers who ensured a safe outcome in dangerous conditions.