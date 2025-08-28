'Dinosaur-like' alligator snapping turtle found under dock in Washington

Alligator snapping turtles are the largest freshwater turtle in the United States.

Copied

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A large, invasive alligator snapping turtle spotted under a dock at a Washington beach was safely removed by a lifeguard supervisor, officials said.

Kirkland Parks & Community Services said the turtle, native to the waterways of the Midwest, Southeast and some parts of the Southwest, was spotted under the dock at Juanita Beach Park.

The turtle, described as "dinosaur-like" by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, was safely captured by Lifeguard Supervisor Dani, with assistance from animal control and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Alligator snapping turtles, the largest freshwater turtle in the United States, are considered an invasive species in Washington. They are known to be aggressive and have a bite strong enough to remove an adult human's finger.