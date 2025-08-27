Cow rescued after sinking face-deep into mud pit

Copied

(Photo Credit: Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service @cheshirefrs | Instagram)

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England conducted an unusual rescue after a cow sank into a deep pit of mud, with its eyes and nose just barely above the surface.

Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service said in a news release that crews from Chester and Knutsford responded to a location on Whitchurch Road in Chester when a 4-year-old cow was found to be trapped in a mud pit nearly 10 feet deep.

"The cow was able to breathe as its nose and eyes were just above the surface," officials wrote. "Firefighters worked alongside the farmer, who provided machinery to assist with the rescue, and a vet who monitored the cow's welfare throughout."

Firefighters secured the cow's head to make sure it didn't sink any further.

"Using specialist animal straps and lines, firefighters successfully rescued the cow and moved it to dry land," officials said. "The vet and farmer assessed the cow's condition post-rescue, while fire crews carried out decontamination and packed away equipment."