Turtle with unique peanut-shaped shell turns 41 in Missouri

"Her figure-eight shell was the result of crawling into that six-pack ring when she was very young," MDC officials explained.

A red-eared slider turtle named Peanut in honor of her figure-eight-shaped shell celebrated her 41st birthday in Missouri. (Photo credit: John Miller/Missouri Department of Conservation.)

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The Missouri Department of Conservation celebrated the 41st birthday of Peanut, a red-eared slider turtle with a unique figure eight-shaped shell.

The department celebrated Peanut's 41st birthday at the Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center with a public event Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The celebration featured card making, litter awareness lessons, coloring sheets and an Eat Like a Turtle activity. The nature center also honored Peanut by serving turtle-style birthday food: worms and crickets.

Officials said Peanut's shell, which bears a shape reflected in her name, made her an anti-littering icon.

"Her figure-eight shell was the result of crawling into that six-pack ring when she was very young," MDC officials explained in a news release. "As Peanut's shell grew around it, her one-of-a-kind shape became her superpower. She's not a teenager anymore, but her mighty message continues to remind people to put litter in its place."