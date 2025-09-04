Billions of birds prompt light-out at famous US landmark

The annual autumn migration season is underway for birds across the United States, and the National Park Service is helping by shutting off the lights at an iconic St. Louis monument.

Gateway Arch in St. Louis illuminated at night. (Getty Images/pawel.gaul)

One of the most iconic skyline structures in the United States is about to go dark amid a seasonal shift taking place across North America.

Billions of birds are starting their annual autumn migration, with some passing through the St. Louis area. Most species migrate at night and can get confused by city lights, so the National Park Service is doing its part by temporarily shutting off the lights on the famous Gateway Arch.

“St. Louis sits right beneath the Mississippi Flyway, a major migration highway,” said Jeremy Sweat, Superintendent of Gateway Arch National Park. “For over a decade Gateway Arch’s exterior lights have been turned off for two weeks each May and September to help minimize the possible disorienting effect the lights may have on birds that migrate at night.

A flock of birds fly past the Gateway Arch Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The lights will be turned off at night until early October, after most of the migration has ended in the area. Similar actions take place in the spring as birds migrate northward.

Over 300 species of birds pass through the St. Louis area during migration season, including North American songbirds and waterfowl.