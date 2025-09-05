October-like conditions to spread across much of central, eastern US

A surge of Canadian air will bring October-like chill from the Midwest to the South and Northeast, with record-challenging lows on some of the coldest mornings.

AccuWeather’s Melissa Constanzer goes over three different types of fog while also explaining why fog is so common during the fall season, especially during the morning.

A new surge of cool air is moving across the Midwest and is forecast to expand into the Northeast and much of the southern United Sttes, east of the Rockies. Residents from the Dakotas to the Appalachians who have delayed reaching for jackets and long sleeves may need them with this latest push of Canadian air.

The core of the cool air will follow a front moving through the Midwest and Plains into Friday night then advancing more slowly across the Atlantic coast and from Louisiana to Texas during the weekend into early next week.

Temperatures are forecast to run 10-20 degrees below the historical average for early September, creating conditions more typical of mid-October.

Breezes will likely prevent frost or freeze conditions in most areas overnight. However, some frost or a light freeze may occur in parts of the northern Plains and Midwest where the sky clears and winds diminish at night into early next week.

With wind, shade or cloudy intervals, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures may dip 10–20 degrees Fahrenheit below the actual temperature, making jackets necessary for some folks when heading outside.

Clouds and showers are forecast to persist around the Great Lakes through much of the weekend. As chilly air passes over warm lake waters, conditions may support a few waterspouts.

Nighttime lows through the weekend are forecast to dip into the 40s in downtown Chicago and could fall below 40 degrees in some suburbs. In Nashville, temperatures Sunday night could challenge the record low of 50 degrees set in 2017.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected along and ahead of the front. Some storms in the East could become severe from Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.

Heavy rainfall may ease developing drought conditions in parts of the East, while flash flooding will be a risk in portions of Texas.

Rain and clouds may linger into the first half of Sunday in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Showers may persist much of the day from Raleigh, North Carolina, to New Orleans and Houston. As Canadian air settles in, humidity will drop by Monday.

The cool air will run out of momentum before reaching the Florida Peninsula and probably South Texas as well.

High pressure associated with the cool air will bring multiple days of dry weather from northern New England through the Appalachians, Ohio Valley and much of the Mississippi Valley early next week.

High pressure inland and a storm offshore will create strong northeast breezes along much of the Atlantic coast early next week.

These conditions will produce rough surf, above-normal tides and the potential for minor beach erosion.

A storm could form just off the Atlantic coast early next week. Its proximity to the coast and the stalled front will determine whether rain returns to beaches and parts of the Interstate 95 corridor in the mid-Atlantic on Tuesday and New England by Wednesday.

