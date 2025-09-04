Atlantic tropical rainstorm may reach Caribbean as a hurricane next week

A budding tropical rainstorm is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and impact the northeast Caribbean by midweek, while other areas across the Atlantic and Gulf are being monitored.

A budding tropical rainstorm has a high risk of organizing into a full-fledged tropical storm and then strengthening into a hurricane before reaching the Caribbean by the middle of next week.

Following a rare quiet stretch around Labor Day weekend, the Atlantic is becoming active again with multiple areas being monitored for development.

As of Thursday, dry air and wind shear were limiting the development of a tropical rainstorm located about one-third of the way across the Atlantic, but conditions are expected to become more favorable soon.

“People in the northeast Caribbean should closely monitor forecast updates,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. “We expect tropical storm Gabrielle to form late this weekend to early next week and then strengthen to a hurricane as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.”

The dashed red line shows the predicted path of the hurricane’s eye from AccuWeather meteorologists. The shaded gray area on either side represents possible variations in the storm’s path due to changing weather patterns. Remember, dangerous tropical storm and hurricane conditions can reach far beyond the path of the eye itself.

The storm is moving along on the edge of very dry air to the north and moisture to the south. In order for it to develop to its full potential, it may need to take a more southern route. A more northern route would likely inhibit development to the extent that a tropical storm could fail to form altogether in desert-like air.

People and officials from the northern Windwards, Leewards to Puerto Rico, including cruise, shipping and fishing interests, should take note of the unfolding situation as the storm has potential to suddenly find its stride.

By the middle of next week, the Leeward Islands could experience deteriorating conditions from a hurricane passing close by or right over the region, including torrential rain, powerful winds and rough seas.

While some other features in the Atlantic are being monitored for tropical development, the current rainstorm is most likely to become a tropical storm and subsequently be named Gabrielle.

The track and strength of the storm as it moves through the region will determine how heavy the rain and how strong the winds become.

At this time, AccuWeather meteorologists are expecting a zone of winds reaching 100-120 mph to pass through parts of the northeastern islands of the Caribbean.

Based on a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, the AccuWeather StormMax™ wind gust is 130 in the islands over the northeastern Caribbean.

Along with that high wind zone will be a band where 4-8 inches of rain may fall with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches from the Leewards to Puerto Rico.

Rain and winds of this magnitude can lead to considerable property damage and power outages, as well as the likelihood of dangerous flash flooding and mudslides. The steep terrain on some of the islands could make the situation life-threatening.

Tracking the storm later next week

“The strength of the Bermuda High over the central Atlantic, along with steering winds, will determine whether this system continues west toward the U.S. East Coast or turns north into the open Atlantic next week,” DaSilva said.

If its path is blocked, it could stall for a time over the western Atlantic.

More storms likely later in September

“A tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa next week,” DaSilva said. “This wave is likely to encounter less dry air and more favorable conditions for tropical development.”

AccuWeather meteorologists are also monitoring a non-tropical system producing a swirl of clouds about halfway between Dominica and Bermuda in the central Atlantic. Under the right conditions, this type of storm can acquire tropical characteristics.

Any cluster of showers and thunderstorms that organize in the Gulf could develop into a tropical storm, especially from mid- to late September. Water temperatures are more than sufficiently high for development and are running above the historical average.

"There is some indication that showers and thunderstorms may gather from the western Caribbean to the south-central Gulf near or just prior to the middle of the month," DaSilva said. "Because of the warm waters in the region, we will watch that closely as combative winds currently over the region could drop off."

The same combative winds should stay strong enough to prevent any tropical development in the Gulf or along the U.S. Atlantic coast over the next several days. However, if those winds were to drop off, it could be a different story.

The historical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is around Sept. 10. However, because the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf remain warm well into autumn, many tropical storms and hurricanes typically develop from mid-September through October.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially continues through Nov. 30.

