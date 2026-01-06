Stolen BMW turned ice sculpture along Lake Erie removed

New York’s unusual ice sculpture, a blue BMW 5 Series, was towed away about a week after it was abandoned with the windows down during a lake-effect snowstorm.

An abandoned car left with its windows down along the shore of Lake Erie turned into a four-wheeled freezer after days of icy weather filled the vehicle with snow and icicles.

Hamburg, New York’s, newest roadside attraction, a stolen BMW turned ice sculpture, is no more after it was removed over the weekend.

Waves batter the shoreline along Lake Erie on Dec. 29, 2025 in Hamburg, New York. A massive low pressure system and strong westerly winds traveling the entire length of Lake Erie combine to produce a rare phenomena known as a Seiche. Wind gusting up to 70 mph pushed water levels as high as eight feet in the eastern basin near Buffalo, New York while lowering waters in the western basin near Toledo, Ohio as much. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)

Police said the blue BMW 5 Series was left with its windows down along the shores of Lake Erie around Dec. 30. According to AccuWeather, a powerful winter storm brought hurricane-force wind gusts and lake-effect snow to the Great Lakes, coating the vehicle in thick layers of ice.

The four-door sedan was abandoned outside Hoak’s Lakeshore Restaurant in Hamburg, where it quickly drew curious onlookers.

By the new year, wintry weather had transformed the oddity even further, with leather seats buried under snow and icicles hanging from the interior roof.

After more than a week of drawing attention from passersby, an employee at Hoak’s restaurant told AccuWeather the vehicle was removed sometime overnight between Jan. 2 and Jan. 3.

Based on the visible damage from crashing waves, ice buildup and prolonged exposure to the elements, the vehicle will likely be totaled.

Temperatures in Hamburg climbed above freezing this week, which would have caused the ice encasing the BMW to begin melting, leaving behind a soggy mess.

Automotive experts say prolonged water exposure can damage a vehicle’s electronics and lead to mold or mildew inside the cabin.