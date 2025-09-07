Dry weather pattern builds across much of eastern U.S.

Dry, cool air will settle across much of the Northeast following recent rain, aiding outdoor plans and harvests—but increasing wildfire risk, stressing lawns and bringing patchy frost and fog.

Following widespread rainfall across the Northeast over the weekend, dry conditions will resume in the region and continue in areas that missed out on recent downpours.

The pattern is favorable for outdoor activities such as construction, painting, sporting events, golf and seasonal harvests, including grapes, apples and corn. Cool conditions may make outdoor work more comfortable for laborers.

However, the dryness may pose challenges for those attempting to establish new lawns.

The risk of wildfires will be on the rise, as stressed trees tend to shed their leaves prematurely and grassy areas have already become dormant.

Dry brush along roadways can be a frequent ignition point for brushfires in the region.

From Aug. 1 through Sept. 6, rainfall has been well below the historical average across much of the northeastern United States.

The downpours from the latest series of cool fronts have helped a bit in the short term, but with renewed dryness this week, watering operations for new lawns and golf courses will be in full swing. Many areas in the region are experiencing abnormally dry to severe drought conditions.

Dry air, sunshine and a breeze will accelerate ground moisture evaporation following the rain from Saturday to Sunday.

During the first part of this week, a bit of frost will form in parts of the Appalachians and even the Ohio Valley at night.

Total damage is not expected in areas cold enough for frost formation. However, in normally cold spots where flowers or vegetable plants are in the open, some may want to consider covering them.

Despite the dry air, fog will tend to form in some of the valleys late at night and may linger into the morning drive, especially where there are rivers or lakes.

For those unaffected by the dry conditions, patchy fog or frost, the weather may appear spectacular with low humidity and sunshine by day and shut-the-window cool conditions at night.

If a developing storm system remains offshore of the Atlantic Coast this week, many areas—including most of the beaches—will be free of rain from Monday to Friday.

The difference in atmospheric pressure between that offshore storm and the high over land will result in gusty winds along Atlantic beaches. The persistent breeze can lead to locally rough surf, strong rip currents and minor flooding at times of high tide.

Farther south, where the cool and dry air stops short, tropical moisture will bring periods of heavy rainfall across Florida most of this week. Enough rain may fall to flood urban and low-lying areas.

The rain will tend to depart coastal areas of the Carolinas and Georgia and the Florida mainland for the middle days of the week, after a wet start.

In terms of the next general chance of rain for some inland areas of the eastern U.S., a reversal in the prevailing weather pattern may be needed, with systems potentially tracking east to west rather than the usual west-to-east movement. AccuWeather meteorologists will be watching for that to unfold around the middle of the month.

In a more extreme scenario, the moisture return from the Atlantic could involve a tropical or subtropical storm.

Meanwhile, a zone of showers and thunderstorms over the Plains states early this week will struggle to advance much at all over the Great Lakes and Mississippi Valley.

