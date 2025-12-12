Weekend snow to make roads slippery from I-70 in Midwest to I-95 in Northeast

A fast-moving snowstorm will sweep across the Midwest and Northeast this weekend, delivering the first accumulating snow of the season for some areas along Interstate 95.

The season’s first accumulating snow is expected Saturday night from D.C. to Boston, with 1–3 inches likely as temperatures fall into the 20s, creating hazardous travel before a blast of the coldest air so far this season settles in Sunday.

A fast-moving weekend snowstorm will ride the most intense wave of frigid air of this December so far, bringing hazards to the streets and highways, as well as delays at airports from central Iowa to southeastern Massachusetts from Saturday to Sunday.

By the time the storm is over later Sunday, 1 to 6 inches of snow will have fallen along a 1,500-mile swath from the northern Plains to the shores of southern New England. The storm will focus along much of Interstate 70 in the Ohio Valley region and then along I-95 from Maryland to Massachusetts.

A break in the snow is likely along the Interstate 81 corridor from south-central Pennsylvania to Virginia, where accumulations will range from a dusting to an inch during Saturday night.

Since a press of Arctic air will accompany the storm, some roads may initially be wet as the snow begins - especially in the I-95 zone from Washington, D.C., and Baltimore to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

Where the sun is out for a few hours on Saturday, it may even feel a bit warm for some people and may seem hard to believe that the approaching storm will bring mostly snow from Saturday night to Sunday morning.

However, as temperatures dip during the storm, any rain or wintry mix at the onset will quickly change to snow. Streets and highways will rapidly transition from wet to slush to snow-covered and even icy in some locations.

Fans heading to the 126th Army-Navy NCAA football game in Baltimore should just dodge the snow; some may encounter slippery conditions on the way home.

The most likely area for snow accumulations enough to shovel and plow will extend from central Iowa to West Virginia. In this narrow swath, 3-6 inches of snow is forecast. Among the cities at risk for a moderate snowfall are Peoria, Illinois; Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio. Pittsburgh and Charleston, West Virginia, may also pick up moderate snowfall from the storm.

Another pocket of moderate snow, upward of 3 inches, may develop just to the south and east of Philadelphia, along the central New Jersey coast and Long Island, New York, and Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Harsh Arctic cold follows weekend clipper storm

In the wake of the storm, temperatures are expected to plummet on both Saturday and Sunday nights in the Midwest and during Sunday night in the East. Lows are projected to be well below zero Fahrenheit in a large part of the Midwest, with some areas dipping to the double digits below zero. In the Northeast, lows will range from near zero over the Appalachians to the teens along I-95.

It will get cold enough to pose a risk of pipes freezing in unheated areas of the Southeast. This includes areas near the central Gulf Coast and southern Atlantic coast, north of the Florida Peninsula.

Daily record lows will be challenged from the Midwest to the Southeast as the coldest air since last winter and, in some cases, even colder than the entire winter.

"If it is any consolation, the Arctic blast will leave quickly with the worst conditions only lasting a little over 24 hours," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. "A significant warmup is in store for much of the central and eastern United States next week."

