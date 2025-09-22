Death Valley, one of the driest places in the US, just flooded

A surge of moisture from Tropical Storm Mario dumped heavy rain across the remote park, forcing closures and creating treacherous travel conditions.

Superintendent Mike Reynolds reviews damage on the north end of Badwater Road.(NPS/Brian Aillaud)

One of the hottest and driest places in North America was inundated late last week as moisture from Tropical Storm Mario surged across California and the Southwest.

"Furnace Creek recorded 0.6 inches of rain—approximately one-quarter of the park’s average annual rainfall," Death Valley National Park said in a press release. "The park’s rocky, steep terrain makes the area especially prone to flash flooding. Water runs off quickly rather than soaking into the ground, creating a slurry of water, mud, and rocks. These flash floods covered roads with debris and eroded road shoulders."

Several roads in the park remain closed due to storm damage, but the main routes, including CA-190, are open. Officials urge visitors to use caution and avoid driving through areas affected by flooding.

The downpours from Mario were not nearly as extreme as those from Hurricane Hilary, which drenched the region in August 2023. That storm, followed by an unusually wet winter, led to a temporary lake in Death Valley that grew deep enough for kayaking.