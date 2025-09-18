Man dies after falling into Thor’s Well on Oregon coast

A breathtaking view of Thor's Well on the Oregon coast

A man drowned Monday afternoon after falling into Thor’s Well, a natural sinkhole along the Oregon coast near Yachats, according to the Yachats Rural Fire Protection District.

Crews were dispatched just after 3:30 p.m. after bystanders reported a person in the water. Officials said they were initially given conflicting reports but quickly confirmed the victim was inside Thor’s Well.

Due to wave conditions and the dangerous nature of the formation, ground crews were unable to reach the victim. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter from North Bend arrived at 4:10 p.m. After two attempts, a rescue swimmer recovered the body. A Coast Guard boat was also launched but was unable to reach the site.

Rescue operation at Thor’s Well in Yachats, Oregon. (Photo credit: Yachats Rural Fire Protection District)

“Because of that formation there, it presents a very tricky situation for any first responders to get in, because obviously safety to all of our responders is what’s paramount,” U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmeyer told Fox 12.

Strohmeyer described the conditions as extremely dangerous. “Because you’re in such a small area that’s going up and down with the water and trying to lift yourself out while also dealing with the power of Mother Nature and that water — it can be really dangerous,” he said.

One witness told officials the victim had been standing too close to the edge of Thor’s Well before falling.

Authorities are reminding visitors to heed warning signs and keep their distance. “Give a lot of distance between that area and yourself, because you never know when that wave could come up, swipe you off your feet, and all of a sudden you’re put into a really dangerous situation,” Strohmeyer said.

Yachats Rural Fire Protection District said the circumstances of the fall remain under investigation