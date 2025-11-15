Another blast of winter weather to chill the Northeast with snow, an icy mix and strong winds

A reinforcing shot of Arctic air will accompany a fast-moving clipper system this weekend, spreading a wintry mix, bursts of heavy lake-effect snow, and gusty winds that could reach to 70 mph across parts of the region.

The middle of November is coming with winter weather for New England, as well as parts of Pennsylvania and New York.

A storm plunging southward out of Canada this weekend is bringing yet another round of winter weather to the Northeast that will transport cold air, whiten landscapes, introduce a period of gusty winds and produce slower travel across the region.

Temperatures into early next week will follow a downward trend, with many locations returning back to the 30s and 40s Fahrenheit during the daytime hours.

Northwest winds blowing across the warm waters of the Great Lakes will increase in intensity as the weekend goes on, which will not only make AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures plummet, but the stronger winds can also push the heaviest lake-effect bands of snow farther inland.

The highest concentrations of accumulating snow will be east and southeast of Lakes Huron, Erie and Ontario later this weekend into the start of next week.

Travelers beware: Snow and ice on the way

However, an additional threat will arise as early as Saturday night, as forecasters warn that some locations in Southeast Canada and northern New England will observe an icy mixture due to slightly higher temperatures aloft compared to locations to the west around the lakes.

Icing amounts around 0.10 to 0.20 of an inch could be feasible across the mountain and ridge tops across this corridor. Particularly, the Adirondacks, Green and White Mountains and the Mahoosucs Range in western Maine will be most prone to slick spots.

Those traveling along portions of interstates 87, 89. 91, 93 late Saturday night or early Sunday morning could incur delays and some roadways, particularly mountain roads, could temporarily become impassable as a result of the snow and ice.

Lake-effect snow returns in full force to the Northeast

On Sunday, snow showers will begin to spread southeastward off of the Great Lakes, continuing through the overnight period. Some snow bands that develop can be rather narrow stripes at times and could produce a tight corridor where inches of snow could fall.

"Despite the recent cold snap, the Great Lakes are still quite warmer than average. As the next bout of cold air blasts over the lakes Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, we will see a rinse and repeat of the heavy snow bands that impacted the eastern Great Lakes earlier in the week," stated AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill.

Merrill added that, "The heaviest squalls will blanket areas east of Erie, Pennsylvania, and between Syracuse and Oneonta, New York, with 3-6 inches. A few spots can end up with double-digit snowfall totals."

The worst times for travelers may be between Sunday evening and Monday morning, particularly across northwest and central Pennsylvania and western and central New York. Visibility could be sharply reduced at times, especially in the heaviest snow bands.

The areas impacted by the heaviest snowfall will be highly dependent upon the wind direction. Even small changes in wind direction could mean lower snowfall totals spread out over a more widespread area, while a consistent wind out of the northwest could produce an unwavering lake-effect band with totals in the double digits over a concentrated selection of counties.

Blustery winds through Sunday

A burst of powerful winds will sweep across the Great Lakes and Northeast from late Saturday night through Sunday evening. Residents may need to ensure their holiday decorations are secured so that they are not blown about.

Gusts can range from 40-50 mph across the mid-Atlantic states and through portions of New England, while some locations can observe even higher gusts on the order of 50-60 mph. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for wind gusts this weekend is 70 mph.

High crosswinds can make travel difficult at times, especially along interstates 76, 80, 81, 87 and 90 among others. Downed tree branches, due to a combination of wind, snow and ice, can also result localized power outages.

