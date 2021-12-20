Comments
Hide Comments
Ashburn
Virginia
Top Stories
Winter Weather
No snow? Big decorative flakes standing in for real thing in Chicago
1 hour ago
Hurricane
Death toll from Super Typhoon Rai soars to 375 in Philippines
3 hours ago
Astronomy
Meteor shower to peak on night of December solstice
1 hour ago
Top safety concerns during the holidays
Podcast: Winter forecast update and the latest chances for a white Chr...
We have updated our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Get AccuWeather alerts as they happen with our browser notifications.
Notifications Enabled
Thanks! We’ll keep you informed.
News / Recreation
Comfortable menswear pullovers to get you through sweater weather
It's going to be cold this winter, so pick up a new wool sweater or two that can be used to layer under your heavy coat.
Published Dec. 20, 2021 1:07 PM EST | Updated Dec. 20, 2021 1:07 PM EST
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Winter is here and staying warm while looking stylish throughout the season is essential. If you haven't taken some time to refresh your sweater repertoire yet this season, scroll down and see what we've picked for you.
We've got options that can be worn for any occasion, whether it's a cable knit for dinner, a quarter zip for running errands, or a cozy wooly sweater to keep you warm at home or layer under a heavy coat.
Now is a great time to invest in a new sweater (or two!) for the winter ahead.
Organic Cotton Mock-Neck Sweater
Organic Cotton Mock-Neck Sweater
$98.50
Buy it here
Organic Cotton Sweater
Organic Cotton Sweater
$75.00,
$110.00
Buy it here
Half Zip Cotton & Cashmere Pullover
Half Zip Cotton & Cashmere Pullover
$59.50
Buy it here
SCHOTT NYC Military Henley Sweater
Military Henley Sweater
$145.00
Buy it here
Peter Millar Crown Crewneck Sweater
Crown Crewneck Sweater
$168.00
Buy it here
Men's Commando Sweater, Crewneck
Men's Commando Sweater, Crewneck
$69.95
Buy it here
Men's Bean's Classic Ragg Wool Sweater, Crewneck
Men's Bean's Classic Ragg Wool Sweater, Crewneck
$69.95
Buy it here
Men's Bean's Heritage Soft Cotton Fisherman Sweater, Crewneck
Men's Bean's Heritage Soft Cotton Fisherman Sweater, Crewneck
$89.00
Buy it here
Wrangler Men's Fleece Quarter Zip
Wrangler Men's Fleece Quarter Zip
$21.47
Buy it here
PATAGONIA Better Sweater Quarter Zip Pullover
Better Sweater® Quarter Zip Pullover
$119.00
Buy it here
More to consider: