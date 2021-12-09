Comfy, stylish choices to help you survive sweater weather this year
Published Dec. 9, 2021 11:29 AM EST
|
Updated Dec. 9, 2021 11:29 AM EST
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Sweater weather is a lot of people's favorite time of year. Sometimes the weather it's just right for layering a sweater over a casual tee, paired with leggings or a pair of jeans, and some comfy winter boots. Other times, when it gets really cold, a cozy sweater is key in helping you stay warm and snug.
The best thing about sweaters is that you can dress them up for more formal occasions, like dinner with your family at a fancy restaurant, or dress them down as you run errands, or pick up a chai late first thing on a cold morning.
Now is the perfect time to invest in a new sweater that's both versatile and stylish, and luckily there are so many styles to choose from. Whether you want a turtleneck to keep your chin warm, a knitted cardigan, a classic crewneck, or one of the various other styles, we've gathered our top picks to inspire you.
Turtleneck Sweater
TREASURE & BOND
Nordstrom
$79.00
Buy it here
CozyChic Lite® Circle Cardigan
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
Nordstrom
$116.00
Buy it here
WOMEN CASHMERE CREW NECK SWEATER
Uniqlo
$89.90
Buy it here
WOMEN +J MIDDLE GAUGE CASHMERE BLEND TURTLENECK LONG-SLEEVE SWEATER
Uniqlo
$179.90
Buy it here
Women's Double L® Mixed-Cable Sweater, Crewneck
L.L.Bean
$49.95
Buy it here
Women's Cotton/Cashmere Sweater, Turtleneck
L.L.Bean
$49.95
Buy it here
Women's L.L.Bean Classic Ragg Wool Sweater, Fair Isle Crewneck
L.L.Bean
$89.00
Buy it here
Puff Sleeve Bobble Ribbed Sweater
Nordstrom
$58.90,
$89.00 (33% off)
Buy it here
ASOS DESIGN v neck fluffy sweater in cream
ASOS
$36.00
Buy it here
Mock-Neck Cropped Sweater
Banana Republic
$90.00
Buy it here
Report a Typo
News / Recreation
Comfy, stylish choices to help you survive sweater weather this year
Published Dec. 9, 2021 11:29 AM EST | Updated Dec. 9, 2021 11:29 AM EST
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Sweater weather is a lot of people's favorite time of year. Sometimes the weather it's just right for layering a sweater over a casual tee, paired with leggings or a pair of jeans, and some comfy winter boots. Other times, when it gets really cold, a cozy sweater is key in helping you stay warm and snug.
The best thing about sweaters is that you can dress them up for more formal occasions, like dinner with your family at a fancy restaurant, or dress them down as you run errands, or pick up a chai late first thing on a cold morning.
Now is the perfect time to invest in a new sweater that's both versatile and stylish, and luckily there are so many styles to choose from. Whether you want a turtleneck to keep your chin warm, a knitted cardigan, a classic crewneck, or one of the various other styles, we've gathered our top picks to inspire you.
TREASURE & BOND Turtleneck Sweater
Turtleneck Sweater
TREASURE & BOND
$79.00
Buy it here
BAREFOOT DREAMS CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan
CozyChic Lite® Circle Cardigan
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
$116.00
Buy it here
WOMEN CASHMERE CREW NECK SWEATER
WOMEN CASHMERE CREW NECK SWEATER
$89.90
Buy it here
WOMEN +J MIDDLE GAUGE CASHMERE BLEND TURTLENECK LONG-SLEEVE SWEATER
WOMEN +J MIDDLE GAUGE CASHMERE BLEND TURTLENECK LONG-SLEEVE SWEATER
$179.90
Buy it here
Double L Mixed-Cable Sweater, Crewneck
Women's Double L® Mixed-Cable Sweater, Crewneck
$49.95
Buy it here
Women's Cotton/Cashmere Sweater, Turtleneck
Women's Cotton/Cashmere Sweater, Turtleneck
$49.95
Buy it here
Women's L.L.Bean Classic Ragg Wool Sweater, Fair Isle Crewneck
Women's L.L.Bean Classic Ragg Wool Sweater, Fair Isle Crewneck
$89.00
Buy it here
CECE Puff Sleeve Bobble Ribbed Sweater
Puff Sleeve Bobble Ribbed Sweater
$58.90,
$89.00(33% off)
Buy it here
ASOS DESIGN v neck fluffy sweater in cream
ASOS DESIGN v neck fluffy sweater in cream
$36.00
Buy it here
Mock-Neck Cropped Sweater
Mock-Neck Cropped Sweater
$90.00
Buy it here
More to consider: