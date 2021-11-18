Emergency car kit essentials for winter travel over the holidays and beyond
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Nov. 18, 2021 9:41 AM EST
The winter season is a great time to travel across the state -- or maybe even across the country -- to visit family, friends, or just escape from the towns in which we live. Getting where you're going often calls for a road trip with your favorite podcast or radio station playing.
Depending on where you're traveling to and what the weather forecast is, there are a few essential items you'll want to have to hand in case things don't go according to plan. From snow chains for your tires for when the road gets slippery to jumper cables and reflective hazard signs to keep yourself visible in the dark, here are all the emergency car kit essentials for travels during the holidays and through the rest of winter.
Snow Brush and Ice Scraper, Car Snow Brush Removal Extendable from 26 to 32 with Foam Grip for Winter Car Vehicle Windshield with Stiff Bristle
Walmart
$14.76
Olivia's Snow Brush and Ice Scraper are made with tough, non-scratch jaws that scrape through tough ice. The arm can be extended from 26 inches to 32 inches and features a foam grip, and once the ice is broken down, you can clean off the snow with the stiff bristle.
Stalwart Roadside Emergency Tool and Auto Kit, Set for Car, Truck, SUV, RV-Carrying Case, Jumper Cables, Tools, Gloves, and More 30 Piece
Walmart
$14.81
This 30-piece set has all the gear you'll need in the event of a roadside breakdown. It includes jumper cables, a tire pressure gauge, electrical tape, and multiple tools that come in the sturdy carrying case that can be stored in your trunk or spare tire compartment.
Safety Triangle Kit Road Emergency Warning Reflector Roadside Reflective Early Warning Sign, Foldable Emergency Car Kit
Walmart
$16.59, was $32.99
With the sun setting earlier in the colder months, driving on poorly-lit roads can be quite enough of a challenge, and it can be a lot worse if you break down there. These foldable safety triangle road kit warning reflectors can be stored conveniently in a small compartment in your car. They are slightly weighted at the base to ensure stability.
Fenix HM23 Compact Hiking and Running Headlamp
Fenix store
$34.95
Whether you're walking to the next gas station or trying to put jumper cables on your car, you won't want to be caught out in the dead of night without a light source. Head torches are particularly useful as they keep your hands free. The Fenix HM23 has three different brightness outputs: High: 240 Lumens, 8 hours, 173 feet; Med: 70 Lumens, 16 hours, 98 feet; Low: 4 Lumens, 100 hours, 31 feet.
Peerless Chain AutoTrac Passenger Chains, #0155510
Walmart
$88.99
If you're traveling in icy or snow conditions, having a set of snow chains in your trunk is a wise precaution to take. The Peerless Chain AutoTrac Passenger Chains comes with a pair of chains per package and fits various tire sizes. They're made with a case hardened 3.8-mm cross chain with a 12-mm profile. They're super-easy to fit from the outside and are self-centering and self-tightening.
$125.99, was $177.00
A wooly blanket is considered essential to have in the car as winter approaches. Made of a high-quality Italian would blend, this durable Loon Peak washable wool throw features rich colors and prints of moose and bears to evoke a wintry aesthetic.
REI Co-op Siesta Hooded 25 Sleeping Bag
REI
$109.00
Temperatures drastically drop in the evening, and if you happen to find yourself sleeping in your car on your road trip, this REI Co-op Siesta Hooded 25 Sleeping Bag could be the difference between getting the vital sleep you need when driving, or not feeling well-rested when you're on the road.
