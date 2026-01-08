NASA may bring Crew-11 astronauts home early after medical issue aboard ISS

NASA says one Crew-11 astronaut is stable after a medical issue aboard the International Space Station, prompting a spacewalk delay.

NASA is considering a rare move to bring home the Crew-11 astronauts early after a crew member experienced a medical issue aboard the International Space Station this week.

NASA astronauts Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman were set to exit the station’s Quest airlock at 8 a.m. EST Thursday for a six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk. However, NASA announced Wednesday that it was postponing the spacewalk due to a medical issue involving one of the astronauts.

“The agency is monitoring a medical concern with a crew member that arose Wednesday afternoon aboard the orbital complex,” NASA said. “Due to medical privacy, it is not appropriate for NASA to share more details about the crew member.”

Expedition 73 poses for a portrait after welcoming four new crew members shortly after they arrived on a SpaceX Dragon crew spacecraft as part of NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 mission. In the front row from left, are the newest crewmates Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, NASA astronauts Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman, and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Kimiya Yui. (Image: NASA)

On Thursday, NASA provided an update, saying the crew member “is stable.”

“Safely conducting our missions is our highest priority, and we are actively evaluating all options, including the possibility of an earlier end to Crew-11’s mission,” NASA said. “These are the situations NASA and our partners train for and prepare to execute safely.”

NASA said it expects to provide another update on the medical situation by Friday.

Fincke and Cardman make up half of the four-member Crew-11 mission, which arrived at the ISS in August aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. The other Crew-11 members are JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Kimiya Yui and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov.

The postponed spacewalk would have been the first for Cardman and the 10th for Fincke, which would have tied him for the most spacewalks by a NASA astronaut.

Another spacewalk planned for Jan. 15 will likely be delayed due to the schedule change. The astronauts assigned to that EVA have not yet been announced.

NASA is planning another crewed launch no earlier than Feb. 15, carrying NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.