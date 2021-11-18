Advent calendars to get you in the holiday spirit
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Nov. 18, 2021 9:50 AM EST
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update.
The holidays are here, and daylight savings time has come to an end, the festive spirit is in the air.
Advent calendars have been used since the 19th century as a way to mark every day in December until Christmas, originally they used to use a chalk line. In the 21st century, we've found newer and exciting ways to countdown the days until Christmas. Every day, a new surprise is hidden behind each door, from food to skincare, different tea flavors, or even hot sauce.
What better way to get you in the festive spirit than by treating yourself or a close one to an exciting surprise countdown.
24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar
Uncommon Goods
$32.00
Buy it here
12 Days Of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar
World Market
$24.99
Buy it here
ASOS Face + Body 24 Day Holiday Calendar
ASOS
$99.00
Buy it here
Food52 x Stone Hollow Farmstead Advent Calendar
Food 52
$275
Buy it here
Home Alone: The Official Aaaaaadvent Calendar (2021 Advent Calendar) (Hardcover)
Walmart
$26.32, was $39.99
Buy it here
24 days of matcha
Davidstea
$65.00
Buy it here
The Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2021
Liberty
$295.00
Buy it here
FACE & BODY, CALENDAR
Advent Calendar
susannekaufmann
$586
Buy it here
Feelunique Beauty Advent Calendar 2021
FeelUnique
$142.80
Buy it here
THE RITUAL OF ADVENT
Advent Deluxe
Rituals
$112.00
Buy it here
GLOSSYBOX 'Surprise Me' Advent Calendar 2021
GLOSSYBOX
$99.00
Buy it here
Report a Typo
News / Recreation
Advent calendars to get you in the holiday spirit
By Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Nov. 18, 2021 9:50 AM EST
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update.
The holidays are here, and daylight savings time has come to an end, the festive spirit is in the air.
Advent calendars have been used since the 19th century as a way to mark every day in December until Christmas, originally they used to use a chalk line. In the 21st century, we've found newer and exciting ways to countdown the days until Christmas. Every day, a new surprise is hidden behind each door, from food to skincare, different tea flavors, or even hot sauce.
What better way to get you in the festive spirit than by treating yourself or a close one to an exciting surprise countdown.
24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar - PALAIS DU THÉ
24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar
$32.00
Buy it here
12 Days of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar
12 Days Of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar
$24.99
Buy it here
ASOS Face + Body 24 Day Holiday Calendar
ASOS Face + Body 24 Day Holiday Calendar
$99.00
Buy it here
Food52 x Stone Hollow Farmstead Advent Calendar
Food52 x Stone Hollow Farmstead Advent Calendar
$275
Buy it here
Home Alone: The Official Aaaaaadvent Calendar
Home Alone: The Official Aaaaaadvent Calendar (2021 Advent Calendar) (Hardcover)
$26.32, was $39.99
Buy it here
David's Tea 24 days of matcha
24 days of matcha
$65.00
Buy it here
The Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2021
The Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2021
$295.00
Buy it here
FACE & BODY, CALENDAR Advent Calendar
FACE & BODY, CALENDAR
Advent Calendar
$586
Buy it here
Related:
Feelunique Beauty Advent Calendar 2021
Feelunique Beauty Advent Calendar 2021
$142.80
Buy it here
THE RITUAL OF ADVENT Deluxe
THE RITUAL OF ADVENT
Advent Deluxe
$112.00
Buy it here
GLOSSYBOX 'Surprise Me' Advent Calendar 2021
GLOSSYBOX 'Surprise Me' Advent Calendar 2021
$99.00
Buy it hereReport a Typo