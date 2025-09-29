Humberto to storm the UK after brushing Bermuda this week

Humberto will race toward western Europe and the United Kingdom where it could unleash hurricane-force winds and cause significant disruptions.

After sideswiping Bermuda as a major hurricane, Humberto will race across the North Atlantic and is forecast by AccuWeather meteorologists to bring major impacts to the United Kingdom with powerful winds and heavy rain before the end of the week. Bermuda faces a second threat from Hurricane Imelda just hours after Humberto departs.

Major Hurricane Humberto will take a curved path around Bermuda's islands this week. This past weekend, the hurricane peaked as a 160-mph Category 5 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As of Monday afternoon, Humberto was a 140-mph Category 4 hurricane, and was located 320 miles to the southwest of Bermuda.

"The hurricane will pass within a couple of hundred miles of the islands, but its expanding size will spread tropical storm conditions across the islands from Monday night to early Wednesday as seas build well ahead," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

Hurricane-force winds of 74 mph or greater extend outward by 75 miles from the center, but tropical storm-force winds reach out 185 miles as of Monday.

On the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes, Humberto rates as less than one in Bermuda.

As the storm passes to the west and north from Tuesday to Tuesday night, Bermuda will be on the eastern side of the hurricane, where winds tend to be stronger compared to the western side, which was the case with Gabrielle a week earlier.

Wind gusts of 40-60 mph will frequent the islands from Monday night to early Wednesday, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ gust of 70 mph. Few problems are anticipated due to strict building and infrastructure codes on the islands, but a few sporadic power outages cannot be ruled out.

While Gabrielle from last week brought no rain to Bermuda, Humberto is forecast to bring a general 1-2 inches as bands of showers and thunderstorms pass through the islands. The AccuWeather LocalStormMax™ rainfall is 4 inches.

While Bermuda captures rainfall, stores and filters it for drinking and other purposes, excessive rainfall at times may lead to localized flooding.

Imelda, as a hurricane, may pass directly over Bermuda

Within hours after Humberto departs, a new and more direct threat will arrive from the west at midweek: Imelda as a Category 1 or 2 hurricane.

"Steering currents are expected to push the storm on a due east track during the middle part of this week," DaSilva said. Hurricane Imelda could pass directly over Bermuda.

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Bermuda from Imelda is one.

Imelda will prolong the heavy seas and rough surf around the islands from late Wednesday to Thursday night.

With the close-in track to Bermuda, the islands can expect wind gusts of 80-100 mph and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ gust of 120 mph. At this level, damage to structures is possible, along with the potential for widespread power outages.

Another dose of heavy rain is forecast for the island with a general 1-2 inches and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 4 inches. Incidents of urban flooding are anticipated along with coastal flooding due to storm surge and overwash.

Humberto to bring high winds, heavy rain and travel disruptions to the U.K.

Humberto's departure from Bermuda Wednesday will not be the end of the line for the hurricane. As it races along over the progressively cooler waters of the North Atlantic, it will slowly transition to a tropical wind and rainstorm.

However, the storm may not lose much wind energy by the time it reaches the U.K. Friday. There, it will merge with a non-tropical storm and become a powerful, large-scale storm system.

"Humberto, transitioning into a tropical wind and rainstorm, will bring powerful winds and heavy rain to the United Kingdom on Friday," AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls said.

"Wind gusts of 70-80 mph (110-130 km/h) are forecast for much of the U.K., as well as the northern coast of France, the Netherlands, coastal Belgium and perhaps southern Norway. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 100 mph (160 km/h) is most likely to occur in the western and northern parts of the British Isles.

Western Scotland, northwest England and northern Wales are anticipated to receive rainfall of up to 2 inches (50 millimeters) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 4 inches (100 millimeters), which may lead to areas of flash flooding and road closures.

The storm has the potential to lead to substantial transportation delays, especially for the airline industry in the U.K.

