AccuWeather becomes the Official Weather Partner for Good360 to help better prepare and respond to weather disaster relief missions

AccuWeather and Good360 are joining forces in a new partnership to strengthen disaster preparedness to get critical resources to communities before, during and after severe weather nationwide. The collaboration combines AccuWeather warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ with Good360’s disaster response network.

The nation’s leading nonprofit that redirects new, unused, and returned products away from landfills and toward people in need after weather disasters will now receive AccuWeather forecasts, warnings, expert meteorologist consultations and other services to better prepare and respond to relief efforts.



Thousands of families across the United States have been impacted by hurricanes, tropical storms, flash floods, wildfires, tornadoes, and other weather disasters over the past year.

Good360 volunteers have been on the frontlines of many weather disasters across America, helping families and communities with immediate relief efforts and long-term resilience projects. Good360 is the nation’s leading nonprofit that delivers donated goods to communities hit hardest by natural disasters.

Through a new strategic partnership announced at Climate Week NYC, AccuWeather is now the official weather partner of Good360.

"We're delighted to be partnering with Good360. This is part of our charitable efforts, and we are going to help Good360 do a better job of planning and being ready for disasters, plus having the best weather information ahead, during and after storms,” AccuWeather Founder and Executive Chair Dr. Joel N. Myers said.

AccuWeather’s team of more than 100 expert meteorologists will provide Good360 with AccuWeather forecasts and warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™, one-on-one consultations with AccuWeather expert meteorologists and hurricane experts, access to AccuWeather Premium Plus on the new AccuWeather app, as well as other tools and resources.

Armed with this information and access to AccuWeather expertise , Good360 can better plan and pre-position critical supplies for disaster response and relief efforts. AccuWeather will also collaborate with Good360 to help raise awareness about disaster recovery efforts and climate-driven challenges.

“Everything we do at AccuWeather is driven by a single purpose: to save lives, protect communities, and help people and companies make the best weather-impacted decisions,” said Steven R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of AccuWeather. “This partnership with Good360 brings that mission to life by combining AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™ with Good360’s exceptional disaster response expertise. Together, we are empowering communities to make better, faster decisions when it matters most. AccuWeather will provide hyperlocal, actionable weather forecasts and advanced warnings, plus all the tools needed to help get critical resources to the right place at the right time—ultimately saving lives and mitigating the impacts of extreme weather events.”

Good360 Chief Executive Officer Cinira Baldi said Good360 has delivered more than $18 billion in relief supplies, household goods, hygiene kits, and school supplies since 1983, helping more than 100 million people in disaster-affected communities.

“As climate-related disasters grow in frequency and intensity, the need for smarter, faster, and more coordinated response efforts has never been greater,” said Cinira Baldi, Chief Executive Officer of Good360. “Partnering with AccuWeather allows us to harness world-class forecasting to better anticipate needs on the ground and deliver critical goods to communities when they need them most. Together, we’re building a more resilient future for those most vulnerable to disaster.”

Good360 bridges the gap between excess and need by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. The mission is to keep usable items out of landfills and divert them to people and communities in need.

AccuWeather experts estimate that six major weather disasters in the United States so far this year have caused a combined total damage and economic loss of $375 billion to $421 billion.

Nine major weather disasters in the US last year had a combined total damage and economic loss estimated at $479 billion to $532 billion, according to AccuWeather experts.