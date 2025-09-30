6 more homes collapse into the ocean on North Carolina's Outer Banks

In rough surf from dual hurricanes off the Southeast coast, 6 more vacation homes fell into the ocean on North Carolina's Outer Banks.

Copied

Jenni Koontz recorded drone footage as waves generated by Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda destroyed several houses in Buxton, North Carolina, on Sept. 30.

During high waves from the double hurricanes off the Southeast coast Tuesday, Hurricane Imelda and Hurricane Humberto, at 5 vacation homes fell into the ocean near Buxton, North Carolina, according to 13NewsNow. The Island Free Press reported Wednesday morning that an additional house fell overnight.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore confirmed the news on their website, saying all five homes Tueday collapsed between 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.

Map showing locations of 18 homes that have collapsed plus 2 that were demolished at the North Carolina Outer Banks 2020-2025. The purple icons indicate homes that were demolished while still standing.

That means that 18 homes on Hatteras Island have fallen into the ocean since 2020. The last time a home crumbled into the ocean on the Outer Banks was just two weeks ago on Sept. 17.

Hurricane Imelda had moved away from the U.S. coast by Sept. 30, but it continued to cause problems, kicking up waves that sent multiple houses in the Outer Banks collapsing into the sea.

The Outer Banks of North Carolina, a thin line of islands representing the easternmost part of the state, is hit by multiple nor'easters and hurricanes every year, leading to oceanfront homes collapsing into the sea and inundating Highway 12, which runs along the islands.