Another home collapses into the ocean on North Carolina's Outer Banks

During a coastal storm Tuesday evening, another vacation home fell into the ocean on North Carolina's Outer Banks.

Copied

Drone video captured on Sept. 16 shows a house that fell into the ocean as a coastal storm sent water surging into Cape Hatteras.

During high waves from a coastal storm Tuesday evening, a vacation home fell into the ocean near Buxton, North Carolina. It was the 12th house on Hatteras Island to fall into the ocean since 2020. The other 11 were farther north in Rodanthe.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said in a release Wednesday, "The owner has hired a contractor to work primarily near the house collapse site to remove the bulk of the remaining house structure and nearby debris associated with the collapse.

"Dozens of Seashore staff are out today, cleaning up the beach to the south of the collapse site," they added.

On Monday afternoon, the Basnight Bridge over Oregon Inlet was closed when a modular home blew off its trailer.

House cleanup continues Wednesday after a house collapsed near Buxton, North Carolina (Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

The Outer Banks of North Carolina, a thin line of islands representing the easternmost part of the state, is hit by multiple nor'easters and hurricanes every year, leading to oceanfront homes collapsing into the sea and inundating Highway 12, which runs along the islands.