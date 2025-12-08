Back-to-back atmospheric rivers to unleash major flooding in western Washington, Oregon

A pair of atmospheric rivers will unleash many inches of rain and trigger major flooding in parts of western Washington and Oregon through the middle of this week. More storms will follow past the middle of December.

Storms lining up over the Pacific Northwest will move inland with increasing moisture, inducing multiple forms of flooding from urban areas to small streams and some of the rivers in Washington in the coming days.

Some of the biggest rain producers will be atmospheric rivers, which will bring concentrated heavy rain through Wednesday.

The first two storms of this week packing atmospheric rivers will move inland into early Tuesday with a second due in just hours later from Tuesday night to Wednesday. Stream and river levels already running high from weeks of storms will surge to major flood stages multiple times during the first part of this week.

Some low-lying roads along the streams and rivers may be blocked by high water. In some cases, the flooding and mudslide risk may be extreme enough to prompt evacuations. Motorists could experience hazardous travel conditions due to rounds of heavy rain, blowing spray and ponding. Conditions may deteriorate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and cause delays.

A large zone in the Pacific Northwest, including the city of Portland, Oregon, is forecast to receive 4-8 inches of rain from Monday to Wednesday night. Within this zone, there will be pockets where 8-12 inches of rain is in store -- mainly along the west-facing slopes of the Coast Ranges and the Cascades in Washington and northern Oregon. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for the first half of this week is 22 inches.

While December is typically a wet month in the Pacific Northwest, rainfall during the stormy conditions in the weeks ahead may deliver twice5 the normal monthly rainfall in some cases. Seattle's historical average is 5.72 inches. Rainfall in Astoria, Oregon, averages 10.68 inches. At Stampede Pass, Washington, the average rainfall and melted snow for December is 12.60 inches.

Nearly every small stream and short-run rivers in areas of Washington and Oregon will experience at least minor to moderate flooding. Some of the rivers in western Washington that will experience rapid rises and major flooding twice include the Cowlitz, Puyallup, Skagit, Skykomish and Snoqualmie.

In addition to the flooding threat, road washouts and mudslides are likely as the topsoil becomes saturated and unstable. Debris flows will be most common, but not limited to, areas where wildfires have occurred.

In the highest elevations of the Cascades, where many feet of snow fall and temperatures fluctuate, the risk of avalanches will increase. Fortunately, for motorists heading over the passes, freezing levels will generally remain high enough so that most of the storms this week will bring rain and not snow.

Hurricane Hunter aircraft from the Air Force Reserve's 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron shift their focus during the tropical offseason to investigating the atmospheric rivers. Aircraft are scheduled to investigate the storms this week, according to the latest NOAA schedule.

While a bit of a break or northward shift of the sequence of storms is forecast to occur during the latter part of this week, the storm track will shift farther south once again, as the storms will grow larger in size and bring a return of heavy rain (and high country snow) this weekend to the next week of December.

Periodic problems due to flooding and mudslides will continue as rounds of moisture move through the region.

