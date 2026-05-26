Woman dies after vehicle is swept away in Mississippi flash flood emergency

With more rain in the forecast, drivers should remember: “turn around, Don’t drown,” when they cannot see the road under floodwater.

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A woman died after floodwaters swept away her car in Petal, Mississippi, on May 25. Divers recovered her body before the vehicle was moved.

A woman died Monday after her vehicle was swept away during a flash flood emergency in Petal, Mississippi, according to state officials.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency for Petal, Hattiesburg and Purvis through Monday night after heavy rainfall created a dangerous situation.

Forrest County emergency services responded to a vehicle in floodwaters in Petal around 3 p.m. KXII 12 reports bystanders attempted to reach the driver in the middle of Eastbrook Commons shopping center, but the vehicle flipped and was pulled away before they could reach her.

A white SUV is pulled from floodwaters in Petal, Mississippi on May 25, 2026. The vehicle and its driver were swept away during a flash flood emergency. The driver died and was recovered by dive teams before the vehicle was pulled from the water. (Image credit: Christian Chevres )

Video obtained by AccuWeather shows search-and-rescue teams using a tow truck and pulley system to retrieve the SUV from the still-moving floodwaters before pulling the body from the vehicle. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves later confirmed the driver died.

Radar-estimated rainfall totals show some areas in southeastern Mississippi received up to 4 inches of rain in 24 hours, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Elizabeth Danco.

Damaging flooding was reported in Forrest and Lamar counties Monday. The flash flooding threat will continue through at least Wednesday.

With more rain in the forecast, drivers should remember: “Turn around, Don’t drown,” when they cannot see the road under floodwater.

It only takes about 12 inches of floodwater to carry away most cars, and up to 2 feet to move SUVs and trucks, according to the National Weather Service.