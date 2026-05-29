Venomous Portuguese man o’ war spotted on Myrtle Beach as summer travel ramps up

Officials are warning visitors in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, not to touch Portuguese man o’ war that have washed ashore, saying the animals can still deliver painful stings on land.

Copied

Underwater footage captured a giant cuttlefish changing colors from brown to bright yellow off the coast of Sydney, Australia, on May 12. The species uses the rapid color shifts for camouflage.

As vacation season gets started across the eastern U.S., officials are warning beachgoers to watch where they step after venomous Portuguese man o’ war have been spotted along the shore.

The jellyfish-like animals are washing up in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and nearby areas because of strong currents, according to officials.

"These organisms can still sting on land and should be disposed of by first responders if observed," the Myrtle Beach Police Department said on Facebook. "If someone is stung, remove the tentacles as quickly as possible, and put vinegar on the affected area to deactivate the stinging cells."

The warning comes as one of the Southeast’s busiest beach destinations heads into the summer travel season, when more people are spending time along the coast.

A Portuguese man o’ war spotted along the coast of South Carolina in late May. (Facebook/Myrtle Beach Police Department)

Portuguese man o’ war are siphonophores but are often mistaken for jellyfish because of their appearance and tentacles. They float on the ocean surface and trail tentacles through the water to catch prey.

"The tentacles contain stinging nematocysts, microscopic capsules loaded with coiled, barbed tubes that deliver venom capable of paralyzing and killing small fish and crustaceans," NOAA explained.

"While the man o’ war’s sting is rarely deadly to people, it packs a painful punch and causes welts on exposed skin."

With strong currents pushing marine life onto Myrtle Beach, nearby beaches along the South Carolina coast could see more Portuguese man o’ war wash ashore. The safest move is simple: do not touch them, even if they appear dead.