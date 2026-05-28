Mid-Atlantic to enjoy mainly dry, cool weekend as New England is soaked

Cool Canadian air will deliver a dry, comfortable weekend from the Great Lakes to the mid-Atlantic, while chilly rain, gusty winds and even mountain snow create raw conditions across New England.

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Canadian air will bring mainly dry and pleasant weather from the Great Lakes to the mid-Atlantic this weekend, while chilly rain soaks parts of northern and eastern New England.

The transition to cooler air was already underway across the Northeast on Thursday. Compared to midweek highs, temperatures were running 5-10 degrees lower in many areas, while humidity levels dropped significantly.

That dry air will play a key role in the weekend weather from Michigan and Ohio to the coasts of New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. Conditions will be much different from last weekend, when the region experienced rounds of chilly rain and miserable conditions for outdoor activities.

The next several days, including Saturday and Sunday, will be dry with lower humidity across much of the region with at least partial sunshine.

As another push of cool air arrives Saturday, temperatures will drop an additional 10-15 degrees. Building clouds may trigger spotty showers and thundershowers from parts of New York and Pennsylvania to New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Any downpour should be brief and affect only a small part of the day for most outdoor activities. Spotty storms could also produce small hail.

In New York City, highs in the upper 70s to near 80 Friday will give way to highs in the mid-60s Saturday with a chilly breeze. Sunday will be slightly warmer with sunshine and lighter winds after a cool start. Less than a few tenths of an inch of rain is expected this weekend, compared to the 2 inches that fell last weekend.

The Washington, D.C. area may completely avoid the brief thundershowers around on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Lighter winds and abundant sunshine are forecast Sunday with highs in the low to mid-70s. Last weekend, nearly three-quarters of an inch of rain disrupted outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, conditions across New England will turn significantly cooler and wetter this weekend.

Around Boston, rain is expected from Friday evening through Saturday night. Highs Saturday will remain in the low 50s, but AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures may stay in the 30s and 40s at times because of wind-driven rain and raw conditions.

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Farther north, conditions will be even harsher and unfavorable for outdoor activities, such as hiking or fishing. Several inches of wet snow are forecast to accumulate across the highest elevations of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine from Friday night into Saturday night. Blustery, cold conditions will continue Sunday with additional rain and wet snow showers.

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