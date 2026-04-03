Utah hikers rescued after flash flood sweeps through slot canyon

Multiple hikers were swept down Little Wildhorse Canyon near Goblin Valley State Park after heavy rain triggered dangerous flash flooding in southern Utah.

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Emergency crews at Goblin Valley State Park after hikers were caught in a flash flood on April 1, 2026. (Facebook/Goblin Valley State Park)

Rescuers rushed to Goblin Valley State Park in southern Utah on Wednesday after multiple hikers were caught in flash flooding and swept down a slot canyon.

Park rangers were dispatched to a popular canyon nearby known as Little Wildhorse Canyon after reports that several people had been “washed down canyon,” the park said in a press release.

Rescuers described it as a "terrifying ordeal," but they were able to reach the hikers and guide them out to safety. The hikers were taken back to the trailhead and treated for minor injuries.

“These hikers, along with dozens of others who braved the canyons today, were truly lucky,” the park said.

A photo of a storm near Goblin Valley State Park on April 1, 2026. (Facebook/Goblin Valley State Park)

The incident unfolded after heavy rain moved through the area, creating dangerous conditions in terrain that can quickly funnel rushing water. Flash flooding is one of the biggest hazards in slot canyons, where water can surge through narrow passages with little warning, even when rain is falling some distance away.

“Please take this as a reminder,” the park said, “always check weather forecasts before hiking canyons, pay attention to the weather you see unfolding, and be ready to change your plans. We promise, it’s not worth the risk!”