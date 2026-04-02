Grand Canyon water restrictions could close South Rim lodging if pipeline issues continue

Water restrictions on the South Rim are not uncommon due to breaks in the Transcanyon Waterline, which was built in the 1960s.

Copied

A sea of clouds completely filled the iconic gorge on Jan. 28. The last time this happened was December 2014.

Grand Canyon National Park is under Stage 3 water restrictions as of Wednesday due to a break in the water pipeline that serves millions of visitors and residents each year.

National Park Service officials implemented the Stage 3 restrictions as crews work to repair the break and restore water storage tanks to sustainable levels.

If conditions do not improve, the park may move into Stage 4 water restrictions, which would close overnight lodging and Trailer Village.

Water levels have dropped to about 15 feet, prompting mandatory conservation measures. Camper services at Mather Campground are closed, and water spigots have been turned off. Restrooms remain open.

FILE PHOTO: Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. A visitor views the Grand Canyon from Mohave Point on the South Rim. (Photo by: Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Visitors, staff and residents are being asked to limit showers to five minutes and reduce water use, including flushing toilets only when necessary.

Backcountry hikers are advised to carry their own water and treatment supplies.

Water restrictions on the South Rim are not uncommon due to breaks in the Transcanyon Waterline, which was built in the 1960s.

The waterline has exceeded its expected lifespan and experiences frequent failures, according to the National Park Service. Since 2010, dozens of major breaks have disrupted water delivery.

A $208 million rehabilitation project for the Transcanyon Waterline is expected to be completed next year.