Woman in critical condition after lightning strike in Colorado

Authorities are trying to identify a woman who was struck by lightning on Thursday while on a walking path in Superior, Colorado.

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A photo of a tree in Superior, Colorado, that was struck by lightning on April 9, 2026. (Boulder County Sheriff's Office)

A woman is in critical condition after being struck by lightning on Thursday while walking on a path in Superior, Colorado, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Bystanders told investigators that they heard a loud boom then found the woman lying beneath a tree that had been struck. She was unresponsive, and people at the scene immediately started CPR before first responders arrived.

The woman later regained a regular heart rate and was breathing on her own, but she remained in critical condition as of Friday morning.

Authorities have not yet identified her, as she was not carrying identification and her cell phone was severely damaged. Efforts to identify her through fingerprinting and a review of missing persons reports in Boulder County were unsuccessful.

Investigators believe the woman is between 20 and 30 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds and has red or auburn hair.

Anyone who believes they may know her is asked to contact the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at 303-441-4444.