Heat wave brewing for part of eastern US this week

A surge of early-season heat will build across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic this week, with some areas nearing record highs, while storms and wildfire risks complicate the forecast.

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An ordinary moment can quickly turn tragic when it comes to children in cars, even when it’s just 60 degrees outside.

As temperatures fluctuate in the Northeast and warmth builds in the Southeast through the weekend, a surge of very warm air will develop early in the new week, giving tens of millions an early taste of summer and the first heat wave of 2026 for the East.

Warmth that built across part of the Northeast into Friday will ease back a bit over the weekend after spotty showers and thunderstorms occurred Friday night.

Temperatures climbed well into the 70s F from the Ohio Valley to Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., Friday. Highs were in the low 70s in Philadelphia and in the 60s around the New York City metro area.

Temperatures will slip back a few degrees in the Northeast over the weekend, but a new surge of warmth will arrive in the Midwest Sunday and expand into the mid-Atlantic by Monday.

Drenching showers and locally severe thunderstorms will limit warming in parts of the Midwest and northern Northeast this week. However, areas that avoid clouds and downpours will heat up substantially from Monday through Thursday.

In Washington, D.C., highs will trend upward to the 80s on Monday and the 90s on Tuesday through Thursday, when temperatures could match or break daily record highs. The last 90-degree day in the nation's capital was on Sept. 19.

Farther south, highs will range from the 80s to the mid-90s across Virginia and the Carolinas. Some areas in Virginia to the south could have more than three days in a row with highs near or above 90.

Temperatures could approach 90 in Philadelphia Wednesday, potentially breaking a record from the 1940s if thunderstorms hold off. The last 90-degree day in Philadelphia was on Sept. 6.

Highs are forecast to be in the 80s in New York City both Tuesday and Wednesday, while highs in the 70s are projected for Tuesday and Wednesday in Boston.

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Surging warmth, worsening drought to increase wildfire risk

As temperatures surge in the coming days, the risk of wildfires will also increase.

Dry brush and fallen leaves remain widespread. The combination of sunshine, gusty breezes and dry air will create near-ideal conditions for ignition and rapid fire spread.

People should use caution with power equipment, open flames or anything that can produce sparks or embers.

The drought that has been lingering over the winter and into the spring will get worse in many areas of the mainland Southeast into this week.

Recent rain has helped ease the drought over the Florida Peninsula in the short term.

Check on children

With temperatures rising, parents are strongly reminded never to leave children unattended in vehicles, where conditions can turn life-threatening within minutes.

Always check the back seat before leaving a vehicle, even when not transporting children, as they may have climbed into the car unnoticed.

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