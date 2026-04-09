Daytime fireball streaks across 3 states as reports surge during peak meteor season

More than 280 sightings were logged for this latest meteor event as NASA highlights a seasonal uptick in bright meteors around the March equinox.

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NASA says a fireball breaking through the Earth’s atmosphere was the cause of a loud boom heard by thousands on the morning of St. Patrick’s Day.

A bright meteor streaked across the sky over New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware on Tuesday, puzzling skygazers and adding to a growing list of fireball sightings early this year.

More than 280 reports were submitted to the American Meteor Society (AMS) website by people who witnessed the daytime meteor from Delaware to Connecticut, with a majority of sightings coming from the Jersey Shore.

The meteor was spotted around 2:30 p.m. EDT.

The latest daytime meteor wasn’t nearly as impressive as one last month that created a sonic boom heard in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The image below, submitted to the AMS, shows a faint streak of light in the sky above Totowa, New Jersey.

A meteor seen above Totowa, New Jersey, on April 7, 2026. (Image credit: Roy W./AMS)

According to NASA, this time of year is often referred to as “fireball season,” when bright meteors, sometimes mistaken for shooting stars, appear more frequently.

The AMS says at least eight bright meteors, known as fireballs, have been reported across more than a dozen U.S. states and parts of Europe since early March.

NASA notes that from February through April, the rate of fireballs can increase by as much as 10% to 30%, especially in the weeks surrounding the March equinox.

A recent analysis by Mike Hankey of the AMS found that 2026 is shaping up to be more active than average.

“In 2026, both the rate and the absolute count are high. Thirty large fireball events producing audible booms in a single quarter mean roughly one every three days,” Hankey said in an analysis of recent events.