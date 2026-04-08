U.S. Coast Guard rescues four adrift in stormy sea

The boaters were flown to awaiting emergency medical services at Gabreski Airport.

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A photo shows members of the U.S. Coast Guard rescuing a person from a yacht off the coast of New York on April 4, 2026. (Photo Credit: U.S. Coast Guard)

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four people Saturday night after their disabled yacht went adrift in rough waters off the coast of New York.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Long Island were alerted at around 5:45 p.m. April 4 that the 42-foot vessel Proudfoot had become disabled and was adrift in over 12-foot seas approximately three miles southwest of Moriches Inlet, New York.

Local responders were unable to reach the Proudfoot due to hazardous weather conditions. The Coast Guard issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast to alert nearby mariners, and launched a boat crew from Coast Guard Station Shinnecock.

That boat crew was forced to return to the station due to "the degrading sea state," however. An MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew launched from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod reached the Proudfoot at around 8:30 p.m.

A video shared by the Coast Guard shows the boaters being hoisted to safety. The boaters were flown to awaiting emergency medical services at Gabreski Airport.

“The challenging nature of this rescue underscored the importance of reliable forms of communication and required safety equipment, including life jackets,” said Coast Guard Lt. Jonathan Roth, member at Sector Long Island Sound. “These are instrumental in getting the mariner to safety and are a must-have on any voyage, any time of year and in all weather."

The Coast Guard said the Proudfoot washed ashore at Democrat Point, Fire Island, New York, on the morning of April 5. Local police and the New York Department of Environmental Conservation responded and determined the vessel remained intact and there was no risk of pollution.

The owner has contacted a commercial salvage company to recover the vessel.

Reporting by TMX