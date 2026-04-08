Severe storms to threaten central US daily; building risk in mid-April

Rounds of thunderstorms will bring repeated downpours and localized severe weather from the Plains to the Great Lakes, raising the risk of flooding and damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes into next week.

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In today’s Forecast Feed, AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno breaks down the severe weather that is expected to persist throughout the week in the central U.S. with hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.

A corridor of downpours and thunderstorms will stretch from Texas to the Great Lakes and may produce flooding and severe weather well into next week. Repeated downpours, especially in areas where streams and rivers are already high or out of their banks, will increase the risk of significant flooding.

Over several days, 1-4 inches of rain is expected from Texas to Michigan, with localized totals of 4-6 inches.

Many areas of the central U.S. need rain, and aside from the risk of street and highway flooding, it will be beneficial given the ongoing drought. In some areas, the severe weather risk will persist for days while, in others, it will be more sporadic.

On most days, severe weather coverage will be localized, but on some afternoons and evenings when a more potent setup unfolds, more concentrated areas of intense storms may develop.

Below is a day-by-day breakdown of severe weather into next week.

Wednesday

Into Wednesday night, a small zone of locally severe thunderstorms is forecast in central Kansas. The main threats will include hail that could damage young crops and strong wind gusts that may cause sporadic power outages.

Thursday

The likelihood of localized severe weather will encompass part of the same area in Kansas as from Wednesday. However, the threat zone will extend from the Texas Panhandle to southwestern Iowa and northeastern Missouri, including the Kansas City metro area.

Once again, the main threats on Thursday afternoon and night will include hail and strong wind gusts.

Friday

The risk of severe thunderstorms will again focus over the southern and central parts of the Plains states on Friday afternoon and night.

Friday's severe storm zone will extend from eastern New Mexico to south-central Missouri and part of northwestern Arkansas.

Similar to Wednesday and Thursday, the main threats will be from hail and high wind gusts on Friday.

Saturday

The risk of severe weather on Saturday will expand across central and southern portions of the Plains, but will become more north-to-south oriented.

This day also brings the potential for stronger individual thunderstorms that could produce large hailstones and stronger wind gusts than on prior days.

Hail the size of baseballs may be possible on Saturday over parts of the High Plains, which can injure livestock and cause significant vehicle and property damage.

Sunday

On Sunday, the scope of locally severe thunderstorms will expand even more and push into portions of the Mississippi Valley.

Once again, large hail and powerful wind gusts will be the main threats from Sunday to Sunday night. There will also be the potential for multiple tornadoes along the zone from central Texas to Iowa.

In addition to the persistent zone of severe weather over the Central states this weekend, widely separated severe thunderstorms are also possible over parts of California and the Southwest.

Monday

On Monday, the zone with localized severe thunderstorms will extend from parts of central Texas to southern Minnesota, central Wisconsin and the Chicago area of Illinois.

Other major cities at risk Monday include Dallas, Oklahoma City, St. Louis, Kansas City and Des Moines, Iowa.

Like on Sunday, the full spectrum of severe weather will be possible in the strongest storms, ranging from damaging hail and high winds to tornadoes.

Tuesday

Of all the days at risk for severe weather this week and next, Tuesday could become a significant severe weather day and will be monitored closely for potential upgrades in storm intensity and extent.

Tuesday's severe weather risk zone will extend from northeastern Texas and northern Louisiana to central Illinois and much of Indiana. Hail, high winds and tornadoes are all possible in the strongest storms.

Next Wednesday

The risk of severe thunderstorms is likely to continue into the middle of next week as the corridor of moisture moves into a region of building warmth over the Ohio and Tennessee valleys, as well as part of the Northeast.

People are urged to stay informed about changing weather conditions when spending time outdoors.

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