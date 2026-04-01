Florida baby dies after being left in a car, marking first US hot car death this year

Police say an infant was found unresponsive in an unattended vehicle in Winter Haven, Florida. It is the first hot car death of the year, according to Kids and Car Safety.

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A baby died in Florida this week after being left in a hot car in Winter Haven, local police and safety advocates say, becoming the first child to die in a hot car this year.

The infant died Tuesday, March 31, after being left in a hot car in Winter Haven, Florida, according to FOX 13 and the Winter Haven Police Department. The high temperature Tuesday was 85 degrees in the area.

Police have not released the circumstances that led to the child being trapped in the car, and it's unknown how long the infant was in the car.

According to the nonprofit Kids and Car Safety, this marks at least the first hot car death involving a child in the United States this year. On average, around 40 children die in hot cars nationwide each year. In 2025, 35 children perished in vehicles.

The vast majority of victims—nearly 9 in 10—are under the age of 3. In over half of all fatal cases, children were unknowingly left behind by a parent or caregiver. Experts stress that it can happen to anyone, regardless of routine, background or intentions.

The inside of a car can heat up much faster than most people realize, even if the windows are cracked. In just 10 minutes, the temperature inside can soar to dangerous levels, with about 80% of that heat buildup happening in those first few minutes.

About one-in-four fatalities happen when a child gains access to a hot vehicle. Experts urge caregivers to keep vehicles locked when not in use and to take extra precautions to ensure no child is left behind.