Multiple storms to usher in rain and mountain snow to the West

Storms moving into the West into early next week will bring beneficial rain and mountain snow, causing difficult travel in the passes.

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California could receive a month’s worth of rain this weekend as two storms move through; heavy rain, thunderstorms, and 1–5 feet of Sierra snow are expected with gusty winds and travel impacts.

Two storms will make their way into the western United States this weekend and early next week bringing rain, spotty thunderstorms and mountain snow to the region.

Showers will persist Saturday from California into western Washington ahead of the next storm that will move onshore later Saturday into Sunday across Northern California. This storm will be stronger compared to the previous storm that moved through the region late in the week with more in the way of heavier rain across portions of Northern and Central California.

Thunderstorms may also occur across portions of Central California as the storm presses inland later Saturday into Sunday. Locally gusty winds and small hail can accompany any thunderstorm.

Colder air accompanying the storm will set the stage for heavy mountain snow late Saturday and Sunday across the Sierra Nevada. Over a foot of snow is expected above 6,500 feet. Snow can cause difficult travel across the passes including Donner Pass along I-80. It's not out of the question that snow could fall heavily enough and long enough to temporarily close Donner Pass.

In terms of rainfall, a general 0.50 to 1 inch of rain is expected across much of California outside of the deserts in the Southeast and the higher terrain. Higher amounts of 2-4 inches with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 6 inches can occur across the foothills of the Sierra. While the rain will be welcomed, there may still be ponding on roadways and in poor-drainage areas.

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Lingering showers are possible across much of the West on Monday before much of the region outside of the Northwest dries out Monday night into Tuesday.

Second storm to focus across the Northwest

Another storm will make its way into the West Tuesday and Wednesday, this time focusing farther north across the Northwest and portions of Idaho and western Montana, spreading rain and mountain snow across the area.

Rainfall across eastern Washington, northeastern Oregon and northern Idaho will be beneficial as much of the area is in at least moderate drought according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Chilly air will accompany the storm as it moves through the region bringing snow to the terrain including the Washington and Oregon Cascades where there can be difficult travel across the passes.

Looking ahead to later next week, drier conditions are expected to return to the Northwest while dry weather persists farther south across much of California.

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