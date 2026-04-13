Christina Koch’s reunion with her dog after trip around the moon is pure joy

The dog was "over the moon" after reuniting with NASA astronaut Christina Koch this weekend following the record-setting trip to space.

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The astronauts who made history flying around the moon returned to Earth with a splashdown off the coast of San Diego.

After spending more than a week in space and traveling farther away from Earth than any human has before, NASA Astronaut Christina Koch returned home and had a heartfelt reunion that won't soon be forgotten.

Koch shared a video on Sunday of her reunion with her dog, Sadie, upon returning home. Sadie could be seen pawing at the front door before bursting with excitement.

"I’m still pretty sure I was the happier side of this reunion," Koch quipped on her Instagram page.

Not long after, Koch and Sadie headed to a nearby beach where the two briefly splashed in the surf and ran along the shoreline, something astronauts can only dream about while in space.

"Sadie taught me everything I needed to know about being an emotional support animal. Didn’t expect that would come in handy," Koch said.