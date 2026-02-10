Extreme cold in New York City linked to at least 17 deaths

The AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature in Central Park dropped to 21 degrees below zero on Sunday, the second-lowest RealFeel® temperature recorded in the city since 1990.

AccuWeather's Anna Azallion explains what factors into the RealFeel® temperature and how you can prepare for frigid weather.

While last weekend’s intense Arctic blast did not break any daily or monthly temperature records in New York City, the prolonged period of subfreezing conditions has been linked to at least 17 cold-related deaths.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed that, since mid-January, 17 New Yorkers have died due to impacts from the extreme cold.

The city has been under a “Code Blue” alert since Jan. 19, during which more than 1,250 people have been placed in emergency shelters and safe havens. Ahead of the latest cold wave, New York City opened additional warming centers to help prevent further deaths.

Arctic cold grips New York state as freezing temperatures and harsh winter conditions affect daily life across the region in New York, United States, on February 8, 2026. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

On Sunday morning, the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature in Central Park dropped to 21 degrees below zero, the second-lowest RealFeel® temperature recorded in the city since 1990, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

Extreme cold like this significantly increases the risk of frostbite on exposed skin within 8 minutes, and prolonged exposure can lead to hypothermia.

Mayor Mamdani also highlighted a new outreach initiative that partners formerly homeless New Yorkers with trained outreach workers to encourage those still living outside to seek shelter.

Ice is on the Hudson River in front of the Manhattan skyline as seen from Weehawken, N.J., on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. Heavy ice on the East and Hudson Rivers has suspended all NYC Ferry routes as of Jan. 27-28, 2026. The suspension is expected to last for several days due to significant, thick ice buildup that makes navigation unsafe. Other services, such as NY Waterway and Liberty Landing Ferry, are also experiencing cancellations. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

Anyone in need of assistance — or who knows someone at risk — is urged to call 311 to connect with outreach teams and first responders.

“These temperatures are too low and too dangerous to survive,” Mamdani said. “Please wait out the cold in a safe place with a warm bed.”

The dangerous cold over the weekend came about a week after New York City reached 33 degrees on Feb. 2, breaking a nine-day streak below freezing. The last time the Big Apple went over nine days below freezing was in 2018, according to the National Weather Service.

The extended cold wave has also affected millions of Americans across the eastern U.S. through rising heating costs. A historic ice storm in the South that left over 1 million people without power in mid-January, and a follow-up storm that developed into a bomb cyclone in the Southeast.

With temperatures lingering near or below freezing each day, snow and ice from the first major winter storm remain piled up throughout New York City and along the I-95 corridor. In the coming weeks, melting snow and ice could create additional hazards, including flooding and dangerous road conditions.