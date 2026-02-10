Rescuers race against snow to save two hypothermic hikers near Nevada summit

Two hikers on Mount Rose, Nevada were unable to return to their vehicle Saturday, and were rescued by a local rescue team.

Two hikers suffering from hypothermia were rescued in Nevada last week after being unable to make it back to their vehicle before nightfall and incoming snow.

The Washoe County, Nevada, Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (WCSAR) said it responded on Jan. 6 to a call for help from two hikers near the summit of Mount Rose.

Two hikers are rescued on Saturday on Mount Rose, Nevada. (Washoe County Nevada Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue)

"WCSAR teams located the hikers and observed signs of mild hypothermia in one individual who was wrapped in a warming blanket, secured in a sled, and transported out of the snowy backcountry," WSCAR said on Facebook.

Both hikers were treated on scene and released.

The rescuers issued a safety reminder to dress appropriately for weather conditions and carry a navigation device.

At 10,785 feet, Mount Rose is the third-tallest mountain in the Sierra Nevada. The high temperature at nearby Slide Mountain, at Mount Rose Ski Tahoe, was around the freezing mark Saturday, about average for the month.