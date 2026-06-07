Active stretch of severe weather to unfold across the Plains, Midwest this week

Strong thunderstorms could unleash damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes and downpours through much of the week.

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Dashcam footage captured the dramatic moment when a car lost control on a rain-soaked road, narrowly missing parked vehicles before flipping over. Thankfully, no one was injured.

An active stretch of severe weather is expected to take hold across parts of the Plains and Midwest through much of this week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

The main threats with any storms that turn severe will be strong winds and hail, but stronger thunderstorms could spin up a few isolated tornadoes. Torrential downpours can lead to flash flooding especially in areas where repeated heavy rain occurs over a short period of time.

Below is a day-by-day breakdown of the severe weather threat zones through Friday.

Sunday

There are two areas at risk for severe weather on Sunday. The first will focus across portions of the Plains and southern Canada. Storms will first blossom over northeastern Wyoming, eastern Montana and southeastern Saskatchewan Sunday afternoon before moving eastward across the Dakotas and southern Manitoba overnight.

Severe thunderstorms will be most numerous across western North Dakota and southern Canada, where AccuWeather meteorologists have issued a high risk of severe weather.

"This has the potential to be a high-end damaging wind event with gusts exceeding hurricane-force (74 mph) in many locations. Power outages can be widespread, along with some structural damage. While isolated tornadoes are possible, the primary concern in this area will be widespread, destructive winds," explains AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

Along with destructive winds, hail as large as golf balls and baseballs may fall in the strongest storms which can cause damage to vehicles and structures.

Farther to the east, storms capable of bringing localized damaging winds, hail and downpours are expected from central West Virginia to far northeastern North Carolina and the Eastern Shore of Virginia on Sunday.

Monday

The risk for severe weather will focus farther to the south and western stretching from the panhandle of Oklahoma to southern South Dakota Monday afternoon and night.

In this zone, storms may produce damaging winds gusts up to 65 mph with hail. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is 85 mph.

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Tuesday

This risk for severe thunderstorms is expected to ramp up again farther north in the parts of the Plains and Midwest Tuesday afternoon and night stretching from northeastern Nebraska and northwestern Iowa into southern Canada. A concentrated area of storms is expected across portions of North and South Dakota where AccuWeather meteorologists have added a moderate risk.

"Storms will first initiate Tuesday afternoon across western North Dakota and South Dakota then move east throughout the evening and into the overnight hours," adds AccuWeather Meteorologist Lauren Bader.

Main hazards include downpours, hail and damaging winds. There may also be a few isolated tornadoes in the strongest of storms.

Individuals traveling along Interstates 29, 90 and 94 should prepare for potential delays from severe thunderstorms.

Wednesday

The risk for severe storms will continue at midweek stretching from southern Canada and the Midwest into parts of the Mississippi Valley.

AccuWeather is predicting a moderate risk from Winnipeg, Canada to western Wisconsin, where potent storms are expected to be most numerous. It's possible there could be an upgrade to a high risk, with the possibility of hundreds of high-wind incidents within this zone.

"Wednesday could end up being just as active or even more active than Sunday with damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes as storms interact with energy and spin in the atmosphere,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Peyton Simmers.

The severe weather threat Wednesday afternoon and night includes the major metro areas of Omaha, Minneapolis and Des Moines, Iowa.

Thursday and Friday

The risk for severe weather will shift eastward Thursday and Thursday night from eastern Kanas to Michigan as a front moves through the area.

While storms won't be as strong as they were on Wednesday, any storm that turns severe will still be capable of downpours, damaging winds, hail and even isolated tornadoes. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is 80 mph.

Some risk of severe weather will push into parts of the Ohio Valley and Appalachians on Friday as a front continues to move eastward into the region.

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