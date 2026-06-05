Lightning-sparked fire tears through Texas home during severe thunderstorm

Three firefighters were injured while responding to the blaze on June 2.

Copied

A woman in North Richland Hills, Texas, experienced a frightening close call when lightning flashed right above her on May 24, during a thunderstorm.

A lightning strike sparked a major house fire and injured three first responders as severe thunderstorms swept through the Cinco Ranch area of Texas, according to the local fire department.

The Willowfork Fire Department/Fort Bend County ESD 2 said the fire started around 5:30 p.m. on June 2 at the two-story home on Mayfield Ridge Lane.

Thunderstorms moved through the area around 5 p.m., bringing heavy rain, frequent lightning and dangerous conditions. Emergency dispatchers received multiple reports of lightning strikes affecting homes and businesses across the community, the department said in a Facebook post.

Scenes from a house fire in the Houston, Texas area on June 2, 2026. (Image credit: Willowfork Fire Department/Fort Bend County ESD 2)

Firefighters from the Willowfork, Katy and Fulshear fire departments were already responding to storm-related emergencies in the area when the call came in for the house fire.

Crews arrived within six minutes and found flames pushing through the roof of a two-story residence. The department said firefighters launched an aggressive interior attack on the second floor and attic, but conditions inside the home quickly worsened, forcing crews to evacuate and shift to a defensive operation.

The fire generated intense radiant heat, prompting firefighters to cool and monitor neighboring homes on both sides of the burning residence. Crews were able to protect the adjacent houses and prevent the flames from spreading.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries while working at the scene. Two were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital for evaluation and treatment and were later released, according to Willowfork Fire Department/Fort Bend County ESD 2.

Scenes from a house fire in the Houston, Texas area on June 2, 2026. (Image credit: Willowfork Fire Department/Fort Bend County ESD 2)

The fire highlights the dangers that can unfold during severe thunderstorms. Lightning can ignite fires, damage electrical systems and create hidden hazards inside homes and businesses.

Residents whose homes are struck by lightning should watch for smoke, burning odors, scorch marks, damaged wiring or unusual electrical issues. Anyone who suspects fire or electrical damage after a lightning strike should leave the structure and call 911 immediately.